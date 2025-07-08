Pray4Tennessee returns to Claiborne Courthouse Published 1:15 pm Tuesday, July 8, 2025

For the second straight year, Pray4Tennessee held a community gathering on the staps of the Claiborne County Courthouse on July 2 where they heard a reading of a state resolution dedicating the month of July as a month of prayer and fasting and joined in prayers for the state, the nation and the county.

Dan Spurlock of Stand in the Gap welcomed everyone to the event.

“We’re calling this Pray4Tennessee. What we’re doing right here today is happening across the whole state of Tennessee with many different people in many different places,” he said.

Spurlock quoted 2 Chronicles 7:14: “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and turn from their wicked ways and seek my face I will hear their prayers from heaven, I will forgive their sins and I will heal their lands.”

He recognized Sen. Jessie Seal, State Representatives Gary Hicks, Dennis Powers and Monte Fritz.

Spurlock credited them for pushing to get House Joint Resolution 803 (HJR803) through the 113th Assembly of the state legislature last year and a HJR 0051 through the assembly this year that designate the month of July as a month of prayer, fasting and repentance across Tennessee.

“We are here because we intend to give solemn honor and recognition to House Joint Resolution 0051 and to Gov. Lee for signing it into law,” Spurlock said. “No other state in America has taken such a position. This is historic. It gets me so excited that I can hardly stand still. . . It’s seeking that every day in the month of July you take a moment, you take a minute, you take an hour, you take whatever and you pray for the state of Tennessee and seek God’s plan for us in government, in education, in medicine, in education and in law enforcement.”

Jeanine Courrney gave an opening prayer and those in attendance were led in the Pledge of Allegiance to both the American flag and the Christian flag.

Vic Graves performed a prayer in song: “At the Feet of God.”

Powers came to the steps to read a joint letter to Tennesseeans that was sent out from the legislature to every county in the state about HJR 0051. The letter calls those who are physically able and spiritually inclined to join in this 30-day season of prayer and intermittent fasting during July for God’s grace, mercy and blessing for Tennessee and our nation.

Claiborne County Mayor Joe Brooks then read the entire text of the resolution. After reading HJR 0051, he said the county planned to make July 2 as a day of prayer in Claiborne County every year.

“I have spoken to a couple of county commissioners that are going to sponsor a resolution that will forever acknowledge July 2 as our day of remembrance here in Claiborne County, Tennessee and we hope that you all will come out every year in perpetuity to keep this movement going,” he said.

Rev. Lonnie Lykes, from Clairfield, offered up a prayer of affirmation; Grave performed “Sweet Hour of Prayer;” and Rev. Steve Owsley, the chaplain of the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office, gave the benediction.

Spurlock closed the gathering with some brief remarks.

“God bless you all for coming out, look for something next year,” he said. “This is now the law in the state of Tennessee due to our legislative assembly. Every year now we have something to build on as we continue to look for and praise God. Thank you for coming out today.”

More information about the event can be found at www.pray4tennessee.us