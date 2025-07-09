Published 9:12 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Benny “Ray” Duncan, 88, went to his heavenly home on July 5, 2025. Born on October 7, 1936 to parents Elmer and Ethel Duncan.

Ray dedicated thirty years of his life to serving the community through his work with the City of New Tazewell and Cunningham Drugs, where he was known for his dedication and friendly nature.

A devout member of Lily Grove Church in New Tazewell, Ray was deeply involved in his church community and expressed his faith through music. He was a world-class horseshoe pitcher, a committed participant in a bowling league, and an accomplished guitar player and singer. His musical talents were shared in over four hundred churches, bringing joy and uplift to many through his gospel performances.

Ray was a loving father, grandfather, and a pillar of kindness in his community. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Doris Duncan. Ray is survived by his daughter, Darlene Collins; brother, Don Duncan; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to announce that visitation will be held at Coffey Funeral Home in New Tazewell on Friday July 11, 2025 from 5 – 7 pm. Funeral to follow at 7 pm. Graveside services will be held on Saturday July 12, 2025 at 11:00 am in the Fairview Cemetery in New Tazewell.

Officiant: Rev. Gabriel Haynes

Singers: The Widner Family

Pallbearers: Brandon Collins, Will Duncan, Banks Duncan, Seth Roberts, Gary Duncan, Dan Collins

Ray’s life was a testament to his kindness, generosity, and the deep love he held for his family and faith. He will be profoundly missed by all who knew him.