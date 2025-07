City of Harrogate celebrates July 4 Published 11:02 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

1/8 Swipe or click to see more Harrogate first lady Floydann Poore handed out fans to help folks stay cool on Friday. 2/8 Swipe or click to see more Kids were able to keep cool with inflatables and a water slide. 3/8 Swipe or click to see more Those in attendance stood for the National Anthem and Pledge of Allegiance. 4/8 Swipe or click to see more E-4 Specialist Brandon Campbel led the tPledge of Allegiance. 5/8 Swipe or click to see more Rev. Donnie Fox from Shawanee FIrst Baptist Church gave the invocation. 6/8 Swipe or click to see more Harrogate Mayor Troy Poore welcomed everyone to Friday’s event. 7/8 Swipe or click to see more Jean Roark sang the National Anthem to start Friday’s festivities. 8/8 Swipe or click to see more Tennessee 90 entertained those in attendance with their gospel and bluegrass music.

The City of Harrogate held their annual Fourth of July celebration on Friday at the city’s sports park off Forge Ridge Road with live music, food and fun. More photos on page 2. (Photo by Jay Compton)