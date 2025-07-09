Free Dollywood ticket for MEDIC blood donors between July 21 – 25 Published 10:53 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Dollywood is helping MEDIC celebrate blood donors who make a successful blood donation from July 21st – 25th. Deferred donors will not receive a Dollywood ticket.

Appointments are required for all donors. Due to the high demand, MEDIC will not be able to take walk-in donors during this promotion. There may be wait times due to the high volume of donors. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org, via the MEDIC app, or by calling 865-521-2656. This promotion is available at all MEDIC donor centers and mobile drives between July 21 and 25.

Donors will not receive any additional incentives during the event week. Deferred donors will receive a coupon for Papa John’s.

MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 25 hospitals across 23 counties, including Blount Memorial, Covenant Health System, East TN Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare, and UT Medical Center.

As a reminder, the blood, platelets, and plasma products on the shelves now are what would be used in a trauma event, and it takes at least three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution.

MEDIC is an independent, nonprofit organization. Products donated through MEDIC truly help community members in East TN and Southeastern Kentucky. Products donated through any other collection activity or organization do not stay in East Tennessee or Southeastern Kentucky. Those products are shipped from the area to non-local hospitals.

For more information follow MEDIC on Facebook: @medicblood, Twitter: @medicblood, or Instagram: @medicbloodcenter.