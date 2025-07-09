Matthew Brandon Valandingham, 34

Published 9:15 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Matthew Brandon Valandingham, age 34, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, July 6, 2025. Matthew, beloved son, husband, dad, brother, grandson, and friend was born on August 14, 1990 to Donna Robinson Valandingham and Mark Valandingham.

Matthew is preceded in death by his grandparents Paul Robinson, David Valandingham, and Jean “JJ” James, who he loved very much.

Matthew is survived by his wife of 10 years, Flora Valandingham, and his daughter, Penelope Valandingham, who were Matthew’s whole world, mom, Donna Valandingham, dad, Mark Valandingham, brothers, Micheal and Amy Valandingham, Justin and Jessica Cannon, Brody and Olivia Jones, sister, Megan Valandingham, grandma, Linda Robinson, mother-in-law and father-in-law Penny and Myrl Rodgers, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Matthew was a graduate of Cumberland Gap High School and later graduated from TCAT where he learned the art of welding, and he was a member of the Local #5 Union Sheet Metal. Matthew was an active member of Underwood Grove Baptist Church. Matthew loved God, and his family and friends. He enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with family. Matthew will be missed by all who knew him.

The family of Matthew Valandingham will receive friends Wednesday, July 9, 2025 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Green Hills Funeral Home.