Published 9:15 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Tinnie Sue Hopper Rosson, 78, born August 19th, 1946 went to be with the Lord July 5th, 2025.

She dedicated her life to God at a young age and was a member of Leatherwood Baptist Church for many years. Later in life, she joined Pleasant Point Baptist Church. Tinnie had been married to the love of her life, Danty Rosson, for 58 years. They had three beautiful children together (Ronnie, Amy, Misty). She loved children and worked in the school system for many years up until she left to help build and run H & R Photo Services with Danty until their retirement. Tinnie loved to sing old time gospel hymns, enjoyed creating art, loved being outside in nature, and played the piano by ear. One of the greatest joys of her life was helping raise and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Rupert and Maggie Hopper; Sister, Mary Ellen Collins; Brother, James Hopper; Niece, Alicia Perrin; Nephew, Chad Rosson; and Son, Ronnie Rosson.

She is survived by her husband, Danty Lee Rosson; Children: Amy and Danny Ferrell of Maynardville, TN and Misty and Luke Ray of New Tazewell, and Daughter-in-Law Kelly Russell of New Tazewell; Grandchildren: Jeremiah Rosson, Jerecka (Justin) Needham, Eli Rosson, Jordan Rosson, Jada Lily Rosson, Brianna Ray, and Gracie Ray; Great Grandchildren: Zayden Needham and Ivey Needham. Siblings: Sisters, Joyce (Fred) Chattin, Martha (David) Perrin, Emma (Johnny) Hickman; Brother, Beagle (Wanda) Hopper; Brothers-in-Law, Randolph Collins, Marvin (Judy) Rosson; Sister-in-Law, Karen Hopper, and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice and to Claiborne Medical Center for the kind and compassionate care they gave Tinnie. An extra special thank you to Chasity Lawson for being such a light in Momma’s life when she needed her the most.

Services will be held at Coffey Funeral Home. Visitation on Wednesday, July 9th from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Funeral Services on Thursday, July 10th at 2:00 p.m. with burial to follow at Keck Cemetery.

Preachers: George Cole, Eric Keck, and Steve Ousley

Pallbearers: Marvin Rosson, Luke Ray, Danny Ferrell, Jordan Rosson, Eli Rosson, Jeremiah Rosson, Justin Needham, Benji Rosson, and Nathaniel Rosson

Singers: Living Water