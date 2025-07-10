Member of Walters State faculty appointed to serve on TN Board of Regents Published 3:06 pm Thursday, July 10, 2025

A Walters State faculty member has been selected to serve as the faculty representative on the Tennessee Board of Regents, which oversees community colleges and applied technology colleges in the state.

Gov. Bill Lee appointed Kelsey Solomon, associate professor of English, to serve a two-year term.

“Kelsey will be an excellent representative on the board of regents,” said Dr. Tom Sewell, associate vice chancellor for academic innovation at TBR and interim president of Walters State. “She will join the board with a solid knowledge of how the TBR academic system works as well as the needs of students, faculty and staff members.”

Solomon joined Walters State in 2017 as an instructor of English. She is currently serving her second year as president of Walters State’s Faculty Senate. The senate makes recommendations to college leadership on academic policies and provides faculty input on a wide range of issues.

Solomon holds a master of arts degree from East Tennessee State University, a bachelor of arts from Carson-Newman University and an associate of arts from Walters State.

“I’m honored to be entrusted with the responsibilities and symbolism of this appointment,” said Solomon. “Serving as faculty regent is a privilege, and I look forward to advocating for the needs and aspirations of our students, faculty colleagues and the Walters State community across the Tennessee Board of Regents system. I’m committed to representing our values with integrity and purpose, and I hope to make our college and the state proud.”