Bre's Tees & Boutique opens in New Tazewell

Bre’s Tees & Boutique held the official grand opening and ribbon cutting of their new store in the Walmart Shopping Center in New Tazewell on Friday.

The store is owned and operated by Bre Surgenor and offers a wide variety of women’s and girls’ clothing from dresses to shirts, shorts and pants along with accessories, hats, jewelry and cups. Bre’s Tees also makes custom embroidered shirts and hats and contracts with a lot of local businesses.

Karyn Clark of the Claiborne Economic Partnership organized the ribbon cutting.

“I am just so proud of Bre. She’s been designing and making clothes since she was little,” Clark said. “And now that she’s decided to open up a store she didn’t do it small, she’s got a store right here in the big Walmart Shopping Center where everyone can come and see.”

Surgenor said she actually started her own business when she was 16.

“I knew that I didn’t want to work for anyone else,” she said. “I opened my first storefront when I was 17 and another when I was 18, but then I got a scholarship so I closed my stores and went to college. I got a degree and worked at the hospital for a while, but I decided I wanted to do this so here I am.”

Surgenor said her grandmother Betty Johnson has been a big help to getting the store opened and would be working with her. She also praised her husband, Austin, for doing all of the painting and construction work to get the store ready.

Bre’s Tees & Boutique is open six days a week, Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m to 1 p.m. Orders can also be placed through their website BresTees.com.

For more information you can also call 865-585-8276.