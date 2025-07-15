Panthers vs. Bulldogs 7-on-7 football to benefit Det. McGeorge Published 12:14 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Cumberland Gap High School will be hosting a benefit 7-on-7 football game featuring the Panthers against their rival Bulldogs from Claiborne High School on Friday, July 18, at 7 p.m.

All proceeds will go to Claiborne County Sheriff’s Detective Niki McGeorge to help her in her battle with breast cancer.

Admission to the game will be $5 per person. Tee shirts, food and drinks will also be available for sale.

