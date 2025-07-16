Published 8:42 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Donald J. “Hawk” Myers, 91, of Tazewell, TN, passed away July 14, 2025. Born August 3, 1933, in Lone Mountain, TN, Hawk proudly served his country in the United States Navy, showcasing his commitment to duty. After his military service, he dedicated his career to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, retiring as a beloved “Possum Police” officer.

Hawk was preceded in death by his brother, Billie George Myers, and step son, Scott Baker.

Hawk is survived by his wife, Ann Myers; daughter, Donna (Denzil) McNeilus of Dodge Center, MN; sons, Brent (Ann) Myers of Tazewell, TN, and Bruce (Judy) Myers of Tazewell, TN; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at Coffey Funeral Home Wednesday, July 16, 2025 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM, with funeral service to start at 7:00 PM. Burial will be Thursday, July 17, 2025, at 11:00 AM in the Old Irish Cemetery. Anyone wishing to follow in procession to the cemetery please meet at Coffey Funeral Home by 10:30 AM.

Life Sketch: Bruce Myers

Prayer and Service: Pastor Harley Roth

Pallbearers: Dale Day, Allen Hurst, Jody Brooks, Justin McNeilus, Denzil McNeilus, Blake Myers, Roger Moyers, Bob Sayler