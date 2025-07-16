Homesteader celebrates 40 years Published 2:29 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

1/4 Swipe or click to see more 2/4 Swipe or click to see more 3/4 Swipe or click to see more 4/4 Swipe or click to see more

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

This year marks a significant milestone for Homesteader, as they proudly celebrate 40 years in business.

Since opening their doors in 1985, the company has evolved from a small manufacturer producing boats and houseboats to a leading name in enclosed trailer manufacturing. Through decades of hard work and dedication, Homesteader has remained committed to quality craftsmanship and community values.

To commemorate this anniversary, Homesteader held a celebration for employees and their families at the city pool to give their team an opportunity to have fun together. During the event, company founder Dion Mountain reflected on the company’s legacy, saying, “I’m really humbled by what it [Homesteader] turned out to be, and I’m really proud of it. It’s been good to us; it’s been good to our community; it’s been good to everybody.”

Today, Homesteader employs over 180 people and partners with dealers across the United States, from North Carolina to Colorado and from Canada to Florida. Looking to the future, the company remains committed to growing its business right here in Claiborne County. Here’s to the next 40 years of progress and work well done.

(Photos submitted)