Powers announces library grants for Claiborne and Campbell counties Published 2:26 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — State Rep. Dennis Powers, R-Jacksboro, has announced public libraries in Claiborne and Campbell counties have received a total of $9,773 through the Technology Opportunities for the Public (TOP) Grant program.

Claiborne Public Library received $4,134 to fund digital literacy instructors and Wi-Fi hotspots, while LaFollette Public Library was awarded $5,639 for solar charging stations and internal internet connections. The Tennessee State Library and Archives, in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development , provided the grants.

“Access to digital resources and training is essential for our communities to thrive in today’s economy,” Powers said. “I’m proud to support these grants that will help Claiborne and Campbell County libraries provide critical technology and education to our residents.”

This year, Tennessee State Library and Archives and the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development have awarded more than $272,000 in TOP grants to over 50 Tennessee public libraries to expand digital services and literacy training.

Grant contracts began July 1 and will run through June 30, 2026.

Rep. Dennis Powers represents District 36 which includes Campbell, Union and part of Claiborne Counties.