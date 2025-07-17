Claiborne youth’s beef steer donated to food bank during TCA Junior Beef Expo Published 11:01 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

MUFREESBORO — The Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association (TCA), with help from industry partners, purchased three show steers at a premium price during the Tennessee Junior Beef Expo in Lebanon, Tenn., July 10 through July 12.

The cattle were harvested for beef at Anderson Meats and Processing in Hartsville, Tenn. The meat will be donated to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee. This will equate to over 2,000 pounds of beef for the local community.

Among the show steers selected was a 1425-pound market steer exhibited by Brantley Johnston of Claiborne County. His steer was purchased by United Livestock Commodities and TriGreen Equipment and donated to Second Harvest Food Bank.

“The Second Harvest Initiative creates a win-win opportunity for TCA,” said Melinda Hart, Director of Youth Programs and Outreach for TCA. “We are able to reward the youth exhibitors for their hard work while serving a larger purpose and supplying a nutrient-rich beef product to those in need.”

The TCA Second Harvest Initiative started in 2013. With the help of industry partners, TCA was able to coordinate the purchase of three steers from State Beef Expo. Those partners included:

— Farm Credit Mid-America who gave $7,500 for the 3rd Overall Market Steer, exhibited by Ella Coleman of Houston County.

— H & R Agri-Power and Swallows Insurance Agency who gave $6,000 for the Champion Angus Market Steer, exhibited by Roland Springer of Wilson County.

— United Livestock Commodities and TriGreen Equipment who gave $5,000 for the purchase of a 1425-point market steer, exhibited by Brantley Johnston of Claiborne County.

— Anderson Meats & Processing who gave $3,000 as the 2025 Beef Processing Sponsor.

TCA also awarded nearly $15,000 in premiums for class and showmanship winners, as well as for the skill-a-thon competitors. In total, sponsors and TCA gave over $35,000 in award premiums.

“We are always looking for ways to support our 4-H and FFA youth and their efforts to show cattle,” said Hart. “If your company would like to be involved, please get in touch with a TCA representative.”

TCA was founded in 1985 and has more than 5,000 members from across the state and the southeast. The organization works to provide the cattlemen of Tennessee with an organization through which they may function collectively to protect their interests and work toward the solution of cattle industry problems and to build the necessary goodwill that will bring both governmental esteem and recognition to the industry.

For more information visit www.tncattle.org, email info@tncattle.org or call (615) 896-2333. Be sure to follow the TCA on our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/tncattle, Instagram, and Twitter accounts: @TennesseeCattle.