Please notice that services are being held at the Arnett and Steele Valley Chapel in Harrogate, TN under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home. Mrs. Elizabeth Jane Warren, 68, of Cumberland Gap, TN entered her heavenly home Tuesday, July 15, 2025 at the Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville, TN with her family by her side. She was the daughter of the late Raymond Devere and Mary Singleton DuVall born October 17, 1956 in Cincinnati, OH. On December 29, 1972, Elizabeth married her sweetheart, Douglas Warren, and they began their journey as husband and wife, building a beautiful life together rooted in love and lasting memories. Elizabeth was the cheerleading coach at Lincoln Memorial University from 1999 until 2002 and Harrogate Little League cheerleading coordinator from 1986 until 1990 and a self-employed realtor. She found her true calling in the heart of her home. She built her life around her family and close knit group of friends always ensuring that no one ever felt unloved or alone. For this reason, holidays were her favorite times of the year not because of the gifts or decorations, but for the joy of having her family together. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy and her favorite job was being a Nana. She never missed a chance to spoil them: offering unconditional love, buying them gifts anytime she took a trip to the store, and providing support at every dance recital, ball game, academic meet, or any event in between. Even after her retirement from coaching, the bond she developed with her teams continued off the cheer mat and into their personal lives. To this day, she was still in contact with many of her cheer girls. She had deep affection for animals and would often take in neighborhood strays or keep foster dogs until a new family could take them into their care. Though soft-spoken, Elizabeth’s love was the strongest, most dependable part of her family’s foundation. She leaves behind a legacy of kindness, strength, and compassion that will live on in the hearts of everyone who had the privilege to know her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Wayne Williams. Her biggest accomplishment in life was her family. Left to carry on her legacy are her loving husband of nearly 53 years, Douglas Warren of Cumberland Gap, TN; children, Douglas Jeff Warren and Nicole “Nikki” Warren-Carter and husband, Sammy, both of Cumberland Gap, TN; sister, Nedra Krahenbuhl and husband, George, of Patridge; cherished grandchildren, Ethan, Kahne, Kole, Khloe, and Lillian; fur baby, B.J.; a host of dearly loved family and extended family; among other relatives and dear friends. A celebration of her life will be conducted in the chapel of the Arnett and Steele Valley Chapel in Harrogate, TN Sunday July 20 at 6 P.M. A private family graveside service will be held in the Harrogate Cemetery on Monday, July 21. The family encourages those attending the service to please wear bright colors. Serving as casket bearers will be Ethan Warren, Kahne Carter, Kole Carter, Luke Akers, Dustin Warren and Matthew Warren. Serving as an honorary bearer is Ethan Miniard. Friends may visit at the Arnett and Steele Valley Chapel in Harrogate, TN after 4 P.M. until the funeral hour. In lieu of flowers, the family strongly encourages donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in her memory. Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home. Elizabeth Jane Warren 10/17/1956-2025