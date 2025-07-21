Rex Allen England, 64

Published 10:09 am Monday, July 21, 2025

Rex Allen England, age 64, of New Tazewell, Tennessee passed away on Friday, July 18, 2025.

Rex is preceded in death by his parents, Norman “Pete” and Bobbie England; grandparents, Joe and Need England, Esco and Mossie Collins; mother-in-law, Gertie Teague Jessie; father-in-law, Moss Teague; sister-in-law, Betty Wylie; and 3 brothers-in-law.

Rex is survived by his wife of 35 years, Brenda England; step-sons, Michael Edwards and Kevin Edwards; 4 step-grandchildren; 3 sisters-in-law; brothers, Tony (Wilma) England, Todd (Teresa) England; nieces, Amanda Baker, Stacy England; nephews, Cody England, Logan England, Tyler England, and Timmy England.

A graveside service for Rex will be held Saturday, July 26, 2025 from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Collins Cemetery in New Tazewell, with Pastor Bryan Boger officiating and Prophetess Dorothy Snodgrass speaking and leading a song.