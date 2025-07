Brand new Hardee’s coming to Harrogate Published 12:03 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Contractors got to work tearing down the Hardee’s in Harrogate last Monday. The building was completely raised to the ground in just a matter of days. It was torn down to make way for a brand new Hardee’s building on the same location that is expected to be open by this fall. Hardee’s has been a fixture in Harrogate for 43 years. (Photo courtesy Joe McAfee)