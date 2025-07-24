Assistant DAs, local law enforcement attend BUI training Published 10:09 am Thursday, July 24, 2025

Assistant District Attorneys General Ron Laffitte, Blake Mullins, and Graham Wilson participated in the “Navigating the Waters of a BUI Prosecution” training on July 16, 2025 in Lexington, KY.

The course was a collaborative effort between the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) and the National District Attorneys Association (NDAA), aimed at strengthening the prosecution of Boating Under the Influence (BUI) cases.

The Assistant District Attorneys were joined by Sgt. Dustin Burke of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), along with Connor Baird, Spencer Wilson, and Tullie White, all of TWRA, who are actively involved in boating safety and enforcement efforts across the region.

This comprehensive training session provided both prosecutors and boating law enforcement officers with advanced tools and strategies to more effectively investigate and prosecute BUI offenses, which pose significant risks to public safety on waterways.

Participation in this specialized training underscores the ongoing commitment of Tennessee’s prosecutors and law enforcement officers to uphold safety on the state’s waterways and to hold impaired boaters accountable.