Living Hope Church presents Priceless Bible Stories this Saturday

The Priceless Biblical Stories of Women of the Bible program has been going strong for over 20 years, touching hearts of women across many locations. This program brings to life the powerful testimonies of wom- en from Scripture through reenactment of Biblical characters and story- telling and music.

Each performance highlights the courage, faith, and strength of women like Hannah, Mary, Gomer, as it celebrates the power of women’s faith, offering both personal and spiritual help to all who attend.

The event is sponsored by the Living Hope Women’s Ministry. Living Hope Church is located at 347 Shawanee Road in Harrogate.