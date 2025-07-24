Panthers, Bulldogs scrimmage to benefit Det. McGeorge Published 10:11 am Thursday, July 24, 2025

By Allen Earl

Claiborne County Sports Zone

The football teams from Cumberland Gap and Claiborne high schools met on the field for a seven-on-seven showdown in benefit of Detective Niki McGeorge Friday evening. McGeorge is battling cancer and is in the opening salvo in her pursuit of beating the disease.

Coach Nash and Coach Lee spoke to the teams about this game being bigger than the rivalry and the teams played hard but respectful.

Following the game, McGeorge spoke to both teams at midfield.

“Thank you boys, so much. Sorry I’m so emotional, but football is my sport other than softball — and I can’t play that any more,” she said. “Getting to watch you guys tonight was such a thrill and I’m so glad that I’m healthy enough to do that right now. So, thank you.”