Red Sand Events to raise awareness around human trafficking Published 10:23 am Thursday, July 24, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

TAZEWELL, Tenn – The Walters State Community College Claiborne County Campus, the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH), and 70+ community organizations statewide will raise awareness of Human Trafficking by hosting Red Sands events from July 28 to August 4, 2025.

Human trafficking, an often-concealed issue, remains pervasive across Tennessee, the nation, and worldwide.

The Red Sand Project, an interactive art exhibition, serves as a poignant symbol of solidarity and awareness. Participants pour red sand into sidewalk cracks, visually representing how survivors of human trafficking often slip through the societal cracks unnoticed.

Communities throughout Tennessee will leverage the Red Sand Project to foster dialogue, education, and understanding. Art installations comprising of natural, non-toxic red sand will dot sidewalks alongside informational events to raise public awareness and connect survivors with vital resources.

To follow the Tennessee Department of Health events during the week, use hashtags: #RedSandsProjectTN #TNcares #ItHasToStop.

Individuals in need of assistance or seeking to report instances of trafficking are urged to contact the Tennessee Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-855-558-6484 or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 (text: 233722) for local resources and support.

Email newsletter signup

For comprehensive information on human trafficking, visit humantraffickinghotline.org/en. For more information on the Red Sands Project visit redsandproject.org/.

The Tennessee Department of Health remains steadfast in its mission to safeguard the well-being and prosperity of Tennessee Residents. Explore TDH services and initiatives at ww.tn.gov/health.

Stay connected with TDH on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn @TNDeptofHealth