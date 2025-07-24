Violet Sue Seabolt, 82

Published 8:52 am Thursday, July 24, 2025

Violet Sue Seabolt, age 82, of Tazewell, Tennessee was born on August 29, 1942 and passed away at Claiborne Health and Rehabilitation Center on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

Sue was a proud member of Wolfenbarger Chapel Baptist Church. She was a gardener and farmer; she liked to can her own vegetables and make her own candy. She was a good cook and shared what she made with her friends and family. When she had the chance, Sue liked to travel and see new places. She was a talker, she loved to chat with people and when she was younger, she enjoyed getting on the CB Radio to talk to people from far and wide who knew her as ‘Double S’. But more than anything Sue was someone who wanted to take care of other people, she was the first to step up if someone needed help. She was there just to lend a listening ear or to help start a fundraiser. While Sue was always there for her community, her family was her first love and her greatest priority.

She is preceded in death by her husband Roger Seabolt, parents Tim and Flossie Bledsoe, siblings Glen Bledsoe, Ike Bledsoe, Gene Bledsoe, Garnet Scott, Sarah Harlan, and four infant siblings.

Sue is survived by her daughter Sherri (Jeff) Gibson of Tazewell, TN. Brother Billy (Nora) Bledsoe Sr. of Moundsville, WV. Special cousin Betty Wolfe of Tazewell, TN. Sisters-in-law Jewell Taylor of Frankfurt, IN. Wanda McAfee of New Tazewell, TN., Sheila Wilson and Donna Miracle of Middlesboro, KY. Brothers-in-law Gary Seabolt and Russell Gibson of Tazewell, TN. As well as a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews that she loved.

The family would like to give special thanks to Sue’s at home care givers Helen McDaniel and Shiane Gibson. They would also like to thank the staff of Claiborne Health and Rehabilitation Center and Suncrest Hospice for their wonderful care of Sue. To everyone who visited or took food to Sue while she was in rehab, you are also appreciated.

The family will receive friends on Saturday July 26, 2025, from 5 until 7 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 7 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. A graveside service will be held on Sunday July 27, 2025, at 12 PM in the Seabolt-Wolfe Cemetery.

Officiating: Rev. L.J. Ellis

Obituary: Rev. Jerry Ramsey

Graveside: Rev. Paul Gilbert Jr.

Funeral Music: April & Paul Gilbert Jr., Terry Keck

Graveside Music: Beverly & Storm Ramsey

Pallbearers: David Bledsoe, Zach Sberna, Storm Ramsey, Kenneth Johnson, R.T. Bledsoe, Jeremy Irmeger, Gary Hill and Jeff Neal

Honorary Pallbearers: Billy Bledsoe Jr., Raymond Scott Jr., Shannon Bledsoe, Fred Lane, David Gilbert, Pat Brooks and Keith Bragdon

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.