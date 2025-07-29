Accident claims life of Tazewell teen

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A well digging accident claimed the life of a Tazewell teenager last Wednesday, July 23.

Collin Barnard, 16, was a rising junior at Claiborne High School who had been called to preach.

Multiple emergency services personnel responded to the scene of the accident and the Tazewell Police Department conducted a death investigation.

Police Chief Jeremy Myers shared the following on Thursday:

“We have had several inquiries into yesterday’s tragic accident that claimed the life of a 16 year old. Out of respect for the family, friends and to honor the memory of Collin we will not be releasing any further information. Instead I’d challenge everyone to hold this family close in your prayers and uplift them in the coming days.

The legacy of this young man exemplifies the type of person we should all strive to be. Our community, and the police department stand with the Barnard family and offer our deepest condolences.”

Claiborne County Board of Education chairman asked everyone to remember Collin and his family during the moment of silence to open Thursday’s school board meeting. Superintendent Meredith Arnold spoke about how saddened the entire school system was for the loss later in the meeting.

“He was actively involved in FFA, there’s already been an outpour in the community from the children,” she said. “Keep that family in your prayers. It goes without saying our heart breaks for them.”

She thanked CHS Principal Craig Ivey for making plans to provide support for the students, faculty and staff at the school.

An overwhelming number of cars came out on Sunday for Collin’s visitation at Dogwood Heights Baptist Church starting at 4 p.m. on Sunday with the funeral service starting at 8 p.m.

He is remembered as a cherished son, brother, and friend whose warmth and thoughtfulness touched all who knew him.

According to his obituary, Collin was saved on February 2, 2019 and announced his calling to preach on August 8, 2022. He was a devout Christian and an active member of Dogwood Heights Baptist Church, where he contributed vibrantly to his church community.

“Collin’s life, though brief, was a testament to the beauty that can be created in each moment. Through his relationships and passions, he left an indelible mark on the world. As we say goodbye to Collin, we celebrate a life lived with purpose and love, a life that will continue to inspire and be felt in the hearts of all who had the pleasure of knowing him.”