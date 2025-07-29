Cumberland Gap FolkFest Returns Aug. 9

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The historic town of Cumberland Gap will come alive on Saturday, August 9, 2025, for the return of FolkFest, a daylong celebration of Appalachian folk arts, crafts, music, storytelling, and community heritage. This much-loved event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout downtown Cumberland Gap.

Founded in 1974 by the Townlift Committee, FolkFest was a summer staple for over two decades before taking a long hiatus. Since its revival in 2022, the festival has continued to grow, thanks to the dedication of Guardians of the Gap, local businesses, regional organizations, and community members who are passionate about preserving and promoting Appalachian culture.

This year’s event will feature more than 60 vendors, demonstrators, and artisans from across the Appalachian region, along with live performances, craft talks, a picking tent, and special exhibits throughout the town.

Festival highlights include:

Live performances by beloved Appalachian artists under the main tent and on stages and porches across town.

Traditional craft demonstrations, many by artisans participating in the Tennessee Folklife Program, sponsored by the Tennessee Arts Commission.

A children’s area offering heritage-inspired activities and the popular Appalachian kids games.

A special screening of The Shiners: Voices from Owsley County , with a panel discussion from individuals featured in the documentary.

Hands-on craft talks and demonstrations by broom makers, oil painters, herbalists, potters, soap makers, and more—sponsored in part by the Tennessee Arts Commission (TAC). TAC helps fund arts initiatives across Tennessee through its specialty license plate program.

FolkFest is proudly presented by Guardians of the Gap, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving, protecting, and promoting the rich history and heritage of Cumberland Gap. The organization also sponsors other popular events throughout the year, including Tri-State Outdoor Fest, Streamin’ the Gap, Gap-tober, and Christmas in the Gap

“FolkFest reflects our mission to ‘pass on the past’ while building a vibrant, connected future rooted in Appalachian tradition,” said an event organizer.

Parking is available throughout town and at Tex Turner Arena at Lincoln Memorial University, with free shuttle service running between locations. Visitors are encouraged to explore the town, and immerse themselves in the sights, sounds, and stories of Appalachian life past, present, and future.

Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind celebration of Appalachian culture!