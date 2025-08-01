Barbara Ann Hatfield Noah, 91

Published 2:08 pm Friday, August 1, 2025

Barbara Ann Hatfield Noah, age 91, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, July 26, 2025 at Ft. Sanders Medical Center in Knoxville, TN, with her family at her side. Barbara was born August 9, 1933, in Union County, TN. Her family moved to Lone Mountain in Claiborne County, where she grew up. She resided in Claiborne County for the remainder of her life. She attended Lone Mountain Elementary School and Claiborne County High School, where she excelled in the girls’ basketball program.

Barbara was saved at an early age and her faith was a guiding force in her life. She attended church services regularly as her health permitted, most recently at Mountain Creek Primitive Baptist Church. She dedicated her life to her family and her faith. Her love for, and dedication to, her family was exemplified in all she did. She was happiest spending time with them and gained much satisfaction caring for them. Barbara loved the outdoors and spent many hours working in her flowers and her yard. She enjoyed traveling, especially day trips, enjoying the scenery and events in other towns.

Barbara will long be remembered for her quick smile and laughter, her warm personality and optimism. Her friends and family knew her as someone who looked for the best in everyone and sought the positive in life’s circumstances.

Barbara was preceded in death by her first love and father of her children, husband Dale Wise; husbands Jim Coffey and Shelby Noah; her son, Bobby Wise; grandson, Joshua Wise; parents, Mary and Ben Hatfield; sister and brother-in-law, Billie Ruth and Ray Hamic; brothers, Kelly Hatfield and infant Charles Hatfield; brothers-in- law Jim Tallman and Billy Wayne Smith.

Left to cherish her memory are: Her daughter and son-in-law, Mitzi and Gary Shelton; Grandsons Mark Reed (Summer); Joey Reed; Jason Wise; Great grandchildren: Kaylee Wise, Kylee Wise, Luke Wise, Maylin Wise; Matt Reed (Kyra), Luke Reed; Great, great grandson, Samson; sisters, Benni Tallman, Mildred Evans; Lynne Hill (Bill), Sandy Smith; brothers, Jim Hatfield (Carol), John Hatfield (Barbara), Mike Hatfield (Sandy), numerous nieces and nephews, whom she adored, and the close and dedicated friends who blessed her life.

In keeping with her wishes, a private service will be at a later date.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements