School Board approves policy changes

The Claiborne County Board of Education adopted several policy updates and made a few changes to their insurance provider during their meeting on Thursday.

Director of Schools Meredith Arnold went over some of the policy revisions before they were voted on.

These included a new threat assessment form that requires principals to report to parents of their students when a credible threat occurs that pertains to the school and/or its students. Arnold said she had met with the SRO supervisor and the principals about the changes.

“If there is a threat of mass violence or aggravated assault principals will be sharing reports with parents. For all others, the school will proceed according to our code of conduct policy,” she said.”I’d like for all of our students, parents and staff who may receive a message of this nature that we’re going to take all steps necessary to ensure the safety of all the children and staff members at our schools.”

Arnold added that she was very grateful for the working relationship the schools have with the Sheriff’s Department.

“It’s very important that we do not cause an outrage of unnecessary fear in our community so we’re only going to be reporting on those two things,” she said.

Another policy change deals with the employment of retirees. Now a separation time of 60 days is required before a retired former employee can be rehired.

She said the new cell phone policy is very similar to the pilot policy at SMMS. No student can use a cell phone during instruction and clarified that this does include devices such as smart watches.

Another change in the law stipulates that an act of harassment by a minor committed by engaging in bullying or cyberbullying is considered a delinquent act and punishment must include the suspension of the minor’s driving privileges or ability to obtain a drivers license for a period of one year.

The board voted unanimously to implement Advance Choice Network Pharmacy, which will make Walgreens pharmacies out of network; Advanced Specialty Benefits Management, which requires provider administered medications to be sourced through Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee (BCBST); and the Retiree group Medicare plan to the Human plan with coverage from BCBST.

Mason Goad from Claiborne High School thanked the board for their support of Claiborne Elite Fitness Day.

“We had our first ever Elite Fitness Day last school year,” he said. “Because of the board and the Claiborne County Health Council we were able to raise right $3,000 and we spent every penney of it back toward the students.”

Goad said there were about 250 participants in grades 3 through 6 from all of the schools in the county and competed in different events that went along with the standard for Physical Education.

“It was a great time. Because of you all every student who showed up got a free T-Shirt and were able to give the winners really nice Olympic-style medals,” he said. “We were able to have trophies made for the Elementary and Middle school for the most total event wins.”

Those went to Elen Myers and Springdale to be displayed until next year.

“I just wanted to say thank you and I hope we can partner against to make this something special,” Goad said.

During her director’s report, Arnold said one paraprofessional from each school will be selected to serve as a liaison between their school and the central office.

“Ther purpose of this is to have a voice at each school that will share concerns directly with me,” Arnold said. “I’ve already received feedback on the personnel that will serve in this capacity from a few of our schools.”

She also said all of the district’s principals were setting up meetings with boosters club presidents, treasurers, secretaries and anyone else who has a say in the finances of those and other school support organizations. This came after attending the TSBA legal conference and the purpose of the meetings is to go over all the new rules and expectations. Becky Jones will be leading the meetings at each school.

A leak at one of the geothermal wells at Claiborne High School caused parts of the school to lose air conditioning for a few days while Hoffman Building Technologies calibrated the computer system.

Principal Craig Ivey said the cafeteria and three classrooms were still without AC as of Thursday but they were hopeful that air would be returned to those areas by that evening.

In a separate matter, Arnold said the district was anticipating being down one SRO at some point starting the school year.

“The Sheriff’s Office looked at a few different criteria to determine which school would be affected the most. They looked at the location of the school, student population and the number of offenses when making this decision. It was determined to be H.Y. Livesay since they have a low number of students, is centrally located and has a low amount of citations,” she said. “SRO George, who is currently at Ellen Myers, and SRO Buis who is taking time at Cumberland Gap. The two of them will be overseeing H.Y. until they hire an additional SRO.”

She also showed the board members the district’s new academic newsletter and a one-stop shop in the website that includes QR codes to link to the open house dates for all the schools, breakfast and lunch menus and news and announcements.

As of Thursday the district still had a few positions still open. Those include a teaching position open at TNT, and math positions at both H.Y Livesay and Claiborne High School, and Special Ed positions at both Cumberland Gap and Powell Valley.

The district is also in need of school bus drivers.

“We picked up a couple of new drivers for this year, but we’ve had one driver to quit, one who is out on medical leave for three weeks in early fall — that will affect the Little Sycamore area near Springdale and we may not be able to run that route for those three weeks,” Arnold said. “We’ve had two drivers retire and we currently have three drivers out due to medical reasons.”

Board member Shane Bunch asked how many drivers are needed and Arnold said at least three.

Board member Dan Pearman suggested offering a paraprofession position to those who would like to be bus drivers.

“Maybe letting them work as a janitor or something like that so they can have a full days work instead of driving the bus for two hours and then having to figure out what they can do for the rest of the day,” he said.

Arnold said she would love to do that because there are currently teaching assistants and custodial positions open.

Those positions are all listed under the employment tab at claibornecountyschools.com.