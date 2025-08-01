Wanda (Manning) Lambert, 76

Published 8:29 am Friday, August 1, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Wanda (Manning) Lambert, age 76, of Columbia, Kentucky, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 25, 2025. She was a member of Callahan Rd. Baptist Church in Knoxville.

She is preceded in death by her dear husband of 47 years, Edward Lambert; son, James Lambert of Maynardville, TN; parents, Mr. and Mrs. Earl Manning of Ridgeway, VA; sister, Shirley Esselman of Springfield, OH.

Survivors include her daughter, Shona Knifley (Rollin) of Columbia, KY; grandchildren, Kayla Bradford (Jessie) of Maryville, TN, Cole Hamlin (Anna) of Knoxville, TN, Reid of Knoxville, TN, Ella and Eden Lambert; great grandchildren, Cody and Colton Bradford and Jack Hamlin; sisters, Peggy De Priest, Brenda Webber and Patricia Thompson of Cochran, GA; brother, James Manning of Tucson, AZ; many nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, from 4:00pm until 6:00pm at Mynatt Funeral Home, Powell Chapel. A funeral service will follow at 6:00pm with Chaplain Mike Patty officiating. Family and friends will meet on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at 8:15am at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, John Sevier Highway, for an 8:30am graveside service.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.mynattfh.com