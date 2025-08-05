Pursuit of stolen car in Tennessee ends in Virginia

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A Monday afternoon pursuit starting in the New Tazewell area of Claiborne County came to an end in Lee County, Virginia a short time later.

WRIL reports that a call of a reckless driver in the wrong lane of travel near Walmart prompted the New Tazewell Police Department to initiate a be on the lookout for the vehicle. Soon after, the Tazewell Police located the vehicle heading north and clocked it on radar at 100mph as they began the pursuit.

Claiborne County deputies joined the chase in Harrogate with Tazewell Police terminating their part due to safety concerns. As the driver, later identified as Carlos Erwin Jr., entered Harrogate he struck a vehicle near the former Cowboy’s building. Middlesboro Police were put on alert if the chase came into Kentucky via the Cumberland Gap Tunnel.

Erwin Jr. led the remaining officers into Virginia via Highway 58 where the National Park Service and Virginia State Police joined the pursuit. Shortly afterward he was stopped on Highway 58 in the Rose Hill Community.

The vehicle Erwin Jr. was operating was found to be reported stolen in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Carlos Erwin Jr. is facing a host of charges. He was lodged in the Duffield Regional Jail and is expected to be extradited back to Tennessee.