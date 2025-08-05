RSI Rentals now open in New Tazewell

The gang at RSI Rentals was joined by members of the Claiborne County Economic Partnership, New Tazewell Mayor Stan Leonard, Sen. Jessie Seal and several other members of the community at the ribbon cutting ceremony. (Photo submitted)

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

There’s a new place in New Tazewell where folks can rent specialized equipment for yard work and other projects. RSI Rentals held its official ribbon cutting ceremony last Monday at their location on 224 S Broad Street, just past the Raceway gas station.

RSI has just about any kind of equipment needed for yard work available to rent. Skid steers, excavators, generators, log splitters, trenchers, trailers, augers and tillers, small hand tools, concrete tools and more.

“We also sell attachments like grapples and pallet forks, things like that, and we do small engine repair,” Co-Owner Tom Massagee said. “We also have concession rentals for parties. We don’t have blow-ups but we’ve got things like snow cone machines, popcorn poppers, cotton candy machines.”

Massagee runs the store with his brother-in-law Mark Handzel.

“I moved up from Florida last year. My sister has been here for about 15 years now, she went to LMU for Vet School. She convinced me to come here and this is what I used to do in Florida,” Massage said. “I talked to Mark about it a few times and told him we need to start doing rentals and that’s kind of where we’re at.”

Also based at the Broad Street location is RSI Towing, which does a lot of work for motor clubs like AAA and insurance companies. Megan Krystof serves as the Office Manager and dispatcher

RSI Rentals is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays with good weather from 8 a.m. to noon. For more information stop by or call 423-489-0838.